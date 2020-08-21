Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,124 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,683 shares of company stock valued at $32,394,880. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. 182,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $141.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.