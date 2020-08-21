Amalgamated Bank Sells 73,183 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,183 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,046,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. 438,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,441,156. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,413 shares of company stock worth $4,309,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

