Amalgamated Bank Sells 757,641 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 757,641 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 49,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 1,985,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,867,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

