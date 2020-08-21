Amalgamated Bank Sells 83,798 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,937 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 83,798 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. 502,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.