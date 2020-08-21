Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,591 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 300.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,574 shares of company stock worth $7,888,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,055. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

