Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Humana by 155.3% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 187,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,555,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 225.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Humana stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.89. 19,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $425.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.17 and its 200-day moving average is $366.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

