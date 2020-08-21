Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in Anthem by 30.6% in the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 490,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,974,000 after buying an additional 114,978 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 60.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 22.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $284.66. The company had a trading volume of 63,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,834. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

