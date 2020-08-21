Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,360 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,600.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 35,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $79.09. 85,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

