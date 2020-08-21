Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 125,745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

