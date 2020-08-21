Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

