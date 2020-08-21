American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 67,444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 169,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,643. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

