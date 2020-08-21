American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 498.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 72,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.68. 1,016,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,037. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

