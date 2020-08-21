Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.51. 654,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average of $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.