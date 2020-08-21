AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $100.16. 637,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,011. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

