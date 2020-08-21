Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

