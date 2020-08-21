Analysts Anticipate Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Aduro BioTech posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aduro BioTech.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 426.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 627,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 104,806 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADRO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,274. The company has a market cap of $244.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.41. Aduro BioTech has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

