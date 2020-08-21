Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.09). Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 190.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. OTR Global lowered Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,173 shares of company stock valued at $852,049 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 206.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 70.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 776.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

