Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.84. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

