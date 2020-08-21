Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,948. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

