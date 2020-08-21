Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($2.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. ValuEngine lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,537. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $618.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.