Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,510 shares of company stock valued at $245,485 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 348,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.21.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.