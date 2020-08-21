Analysts Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. The stock had a trading volume of 156,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Proto Labs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 123,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.