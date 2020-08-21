Analysts Set Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Target Price at $63.11

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Aaron’s stock remained flat at $$56.72 during trading on Friday. 666,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

