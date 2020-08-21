Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $46.75

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

NYSE:AER traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $29.09. 1,560,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,982. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.09.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AerCap by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in AerCap by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

