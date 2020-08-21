Analysts Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Price Target at $74.50

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. 314,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,083. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

