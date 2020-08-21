Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target at $74.40

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amdocs by 44.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,293 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Amdocs by 16,904.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 839,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $45,595,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,118. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

