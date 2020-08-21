Analysts Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Target Price at $39.67

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,426. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $577.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

