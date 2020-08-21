Analysts Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) PT at $7.00

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of OESX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 426,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,484. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $174.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 754,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 434,661 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 360,657 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.