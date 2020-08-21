Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target at $142.36

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.36.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $136.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,408. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.