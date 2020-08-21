Analysts Set Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $103.13

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,475. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

