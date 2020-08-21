Analysts Set Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $103.13

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.13.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.
NYSE PLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,475. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
