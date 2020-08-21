Analysts Set Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $412.88

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $403.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.80. The stock had a trading volume of 451,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,675. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.