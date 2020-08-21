Analysts Set Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $412.88

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $403.57.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.
In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ROP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.80. The stock had a trading volume of 451,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,675. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
