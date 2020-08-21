Analysts Set Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price at $22.31

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.31.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TCNNF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,603. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

