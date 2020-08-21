Analysts Set Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

VNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Veoneer by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Veoneer by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 605,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.60. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. Research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

