Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Aphria worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 1,237.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APHA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 2,621,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Aphria Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

