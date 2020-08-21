APIX Market Capitalization Tops $15.45 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One APIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.01745085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00150685 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

