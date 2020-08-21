Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APPN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. 17,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,812.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Appian by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Appian by 180.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Appian by 42.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

