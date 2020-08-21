ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

ARCB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 8,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,353. The stock has a market cap of $818.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

