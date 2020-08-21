Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.76. 4,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.