ArtByte (ABY) Price Down 93.2% Over Last Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00514308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000807 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

