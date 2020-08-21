Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives $42.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 329,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 233,729 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ASTE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 180,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,367. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

