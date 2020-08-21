AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.9% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,849,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,959,422. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.