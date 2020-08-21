Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

