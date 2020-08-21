Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

