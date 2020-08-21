AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Truist

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $153.70. 728,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,898. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

