Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.22

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 4923064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHGE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 72.2% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 479.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 67.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

