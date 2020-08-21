Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,688,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 362.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,070,000 after purchasing an additional 965,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 613,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,817,452. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

