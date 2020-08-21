Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancorp 34 stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bancorp 34 worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

