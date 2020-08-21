Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 49,248,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,296,828. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

