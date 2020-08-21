Bank Ozk Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,630 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,057% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 put options.
Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
