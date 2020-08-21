Bank Ozk Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,630 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,057% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 put options.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 274,642 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

