Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $547.06 million and approximately $649.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003230 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $619.09 or 0.05332603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00046101 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,458,750,288 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

